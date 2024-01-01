We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (106CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Full HD
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
MPEG (Noise Reduction)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM)
-
Audio Output
10W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Speakers
Stereo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Time Machine
Yes (External USB HDD required) (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL 2.0)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
Antenna Booster
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
Composite Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Shared Input
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
959mm x 611mm x 218mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
959mm x 570mm x 57mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
9.5kg (9.2kg)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
6 Stars
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (107cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
