42" (106cm) Full HD LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (106cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
-
Response Time
4ms
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
VIDEO
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes (HDMI only)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Auto Volume Leveller
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
EPG (Digital TV)
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
AV In
Yes (1, 3.5mm)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, Service only)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1019mm x 631mm x 76.5mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1019mm x 698mm x 265mm
-
VESA Size
400x400mm
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
14.5kg
-
Weight with Stand
16.2kg
-
WARRANTY
2 Years(Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
