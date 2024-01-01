We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (107cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (107cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
Backlight Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 200Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
-
Analogue
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
3D Glasses
4 Pairs Included
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
(3 Modes)
-
Contrast Optimiser
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Sound Optimiser
3 Modes
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Yes
-
Dual Play Glasses
1 set
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Intel Wireless Display
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
WiFi Built In
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
LAN
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
953mm x 566mm x 33.4mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
953mm x 636mm x 263mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
15.0kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
12.8kg
-
VESA Size
400x400mm
-
Matching Wall Bracket
LSW400BX
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
