42LM7600

42" (107cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42" (107cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

  • Analogue

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    4 Pairs Included

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    (3 Modes)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Sound Optimiser

    3 Modes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    7 Modes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR) Function

    Yes

  • Dual Play Glasses

    1 set

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intel Wireless Display

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • WiFi Built In

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    (All HDMI)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI In v1.4

    Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    953mm x 566mm x 33.4mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    953mm x 636mm x 263mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    15.0kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    12.8kg

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Matching Wall Bracket

    LSW400BX

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

