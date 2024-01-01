We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (107cm) FULL HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (107cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
Yes
-
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
VIDEO
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB 2.0
Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV Input
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1017mm x 695mm x 261mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1017mm x 629mm x 76.5mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
14.7kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
13.1kg
