42" (106cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

42" (106cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

42LW6500

42" (106cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

(0)
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42" (106cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Response Time

    2ms

  • LED Blocks

    16 Blocks

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    9,000,000:1

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    4 Pairs Included

  • 3D Brightness

    150cd/m2

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

VIDEO

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes (HDMI only)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker Type

    Invisible Speaker

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Yes (1 included)

  • EPG (Digital TV)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Ready

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR) Ready

    Yes

  • Wireless AV Link

    Yes (Optional)

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI In v1.4

    Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C

    Yes (1, Service only)

  • Wireless Control Jack

    Yes (1)

  • 3.5mm In

    (1 - AV/Component)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1009mm x 622mm x 29.9mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1009mm x 686mm x 255mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    13.4kg

  • Weight with Stand

    16.2kg

  • Wall Bracket (Optional)

    LSW400BG

  • WARRANTY

    2 Years(Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

