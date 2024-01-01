Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42" (106cm) HD Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

42" (106cm) HD Plasma TV

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

42PA4500

42" (106cm) HD Plasma TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42" (106cm)

  • Resolution

    1024 x 768p

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes (600Hz MAX)

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes (HDMI only)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker Type

    Invisible Speaker

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Auto Volume Leveller II

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • External HDD Support

    Yes (NTFS & FAT32)

  • EPG (Digital TV)

    Yes

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labelling

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    (All HDMI)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (h.264/HD DivX,JPEG,MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    983.6 x 601.3 x 58mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    983.6 x 655 x 246.7mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    19kg

  • Weight with Stand

    20.6kg

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL BG

  • Digital

    DVB-T

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI In v1.3

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    YES (1 - Share with Component In)

  • Component In

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In v1.3

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C

    YES (1, Control and Service)

What people are saying