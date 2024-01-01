We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (106cm) HD Plasma TV with Built In HD Tuner
All Spec
VIDEO
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes
-
HD Tuner(Built-In)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution(px)
1024x768p
-
Brightness
1500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Life Span
100,000 hrs
-
x.v. Colour
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
6 Modes
-
Colour Temperature Control
3 Modes
-
Screen Size
42"
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes
-
3:2 Pulldown
Yes
-
AV Mode II
Yes
-
ISFccc® Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W(2)
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
Infinite Sound
-
Speaker Configuration
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Bass / Treble / Balance Controls
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Auto Volume Limiter
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
XD Engine
Dual
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Freeze Frame
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide (Simple Manual)
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes
-
Movies (DivX HD), Photos, Music
For filetypes, see User Guide
CONVENIENT FEATURES
-
Easy Graphical User Interface (GUI)
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
Yes
-
Favourite Channel Programming
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
AV In
1
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
1
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB In
1
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
988x617.8x55.3mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
988x688.5x260mm
-
Wall Mount Size
400x400mm
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
20kg
-
Weight with Stand
21.6kg
-
WARRANTY
1 Year(Parts & Labour)
