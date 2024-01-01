Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" (108CM) FULL HD webOS Smart TV+

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" (108CM) FULL HD webOS Smart TV+

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

43LF5900

43" (108CM) FULL HD webOS Smart TV+

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

  • HbbTV

    Yes (FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Full HD

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • MPEG (Noise Reduction)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Audio Output

    10W Total

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (4 Modes)

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS/HEVC

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)

  • Processor

    Dual Core

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Compatible (Wireless Receiver (AN-WF500) requiredand sold separately. Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products.)

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Magic Remote

    Compatible (Magic Remote (AN-MR600) and Wireless Receiver (AN-WF500) sold separately. Voice recognition features are not available on the LF5900 series.)

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible (LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (2)

  • USB Input

    Yes (2)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (Shared)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    971mm x 624mm x 198mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    971mm x 575mm x 59mm

  • VESA Size

    200mm x 200mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    9.8kg (9.5kg)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    6 Stars

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    43" (108cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Backlight Type

    LED - Edge

  • Field Refresh Rate

    50Hz

What people are saying