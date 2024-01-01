Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
47" 200Hz Full HD LCD TV with built in HD Tuner

47” 200Hz Full HD LCD TV with built in HD Tuner

47LH50YD

47” 200Hz Full HD LCD TV with built in HD Tuner

All Spec

VIDEO

  • Screen Size

    47"

  • TruMotion

    200Hz

  • HD Tuner(Built-In)

    Freeview HD (Supports MPEG 2/4)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution(px)

    1920x1080p

  • Brightness

    500cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W(2)

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Speaker Configuration

    2 Way,4 Speakers

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • Expert Mode

    Yes

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Swivel Stand

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Plus

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • DivX HD Playback

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • AV In

    1

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In

    2

  • HDMI

    3

  • RGB In

    1

  • PC Audio In

    1

  • RS-232C

    1

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1173.4x789.7x337.4mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1173.4x723.4x100.8mm

  • Wall Mount Size

    200x200mm

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    21.4kg

  • WARRANTY

    2 Years(Parts & Labour)

