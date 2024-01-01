Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
47" (119cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

47" (119cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

47LM6410

47" (119cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV

(0)
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    47" (119cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 100Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    4 Pairs Included

VIDEO

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Basic

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    (3 Modes)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker Type

    1 way - 2 speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    7 Modes

  • Sound Optimiser

    3 Modes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Cinema 3D

    Yes

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Compatible

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • Dual Play

    Compatible

  • Intel Wireless Display

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    (All HDMI)

  • Time Machine (DVR) Ready

    Yes

  • WiFi Built In

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (ARC)

    Yes (4)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1073mm x 705mm x 263mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1073mm x 639mm x 35.7mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    16.9kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    14.7kg

  • Matching Wall Bracket

    LSW400BX

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

What people are saying