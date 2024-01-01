Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
49" (124CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" (124CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV

49LF5500

49" (124CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV

(0)
All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Full HD

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • MPEG (Noise Reduction)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    Yes (Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM)

  • Audio Output

    10W Total

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Speakers

    Stereo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Time Machine

    Yes (External USB HDD required) (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL 2.0)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)

  • Antenna Booster

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Composite Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Shared Input

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1105mm x 694mm x 247mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1105mm x 652mm x 57mm

  • VESA Size

    400mm x 400mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    13.6kg (13.2kg)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    6 Stars

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    49" (123cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Field Refresh Rate

    50Hz

