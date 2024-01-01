We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" (123cm) FULL HD webOS Smart TV+
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
HbbTV
Yes (FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Full HD
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
MPEG (Noise Reduction)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Audio Output
10W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (4 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Speakers
Stereo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS/HEVC
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Compatible (Wireless Receiver (AN-WF500) requiredand sold separately. Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products.)
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Magic Remote
Compatible (Magic Remote (AN-MR600) and Wireless Receiver (AN-WF500) sold separately. Voice recognition features are not available on the LF5900 series.)
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible (LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2)
-
USB Input
Yes (2)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Composite/Component Input
Yes (Shared)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1103mm x 698mm x 198mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1103mm x 650mm x 59mm
-
VESA Size
200mm x 200mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
13.4kg (13.1kg)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
7 Stars - Super Efficiency Rating
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight Type
LED - Edge
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
