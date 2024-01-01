Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50" (126cm) LG SMART FULL HD LED LCD TV

50LB5820

50LB5820

50" (126cm) LG SMART FULL HD LED LCD TV

All Spec

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Full HD

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    Yes (Dolby Digital/DTS/AAC/PCM)

  • Speaker System

    Stereo

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • SmartShare

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)

  • LG TV Remote App

    Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Time Machine

    1.4GB (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function - sold separately)

  • Skype™

    Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)

  • Processor

    Dual Core

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Compatible and Sold Seperately) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • 2nd Display

    Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Bluetooth dongle (AN-WF500) not included and available for purchase separately)

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible. Magic Remote not included and available for purchase separately.)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Shared AV/Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1128mm x 708mm x 255mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1128mm x 660mm x 57mm

  • VESA Size

    400mm x 400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    14.2kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    13.8kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (126cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • MCI

    100. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    50Hz

