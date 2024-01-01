We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (127cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz MAX)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes (HDMI only)
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Auto Volume Leveller II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
External HDD Support
Yes (NTFS & FAT32)
-
EPG (Digital TV)
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (h.264/HD DivX,JPEG,MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1168 x 704 x 53mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1168 x 758 x 297mm
-
VESA Size
400x400mm
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
26.4kg
-
Weight with Stand
28.8kg
-
WARRANTY
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL BG
-
Digital
DVB-T
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI In v1.3
YES (2)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
YES (1 - Share with Component In)
-
Component In
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In v1.3
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
YES (1, Control and Service)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.