50” (126cm) HD Plasma TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
VIDEO
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Image Sticking Minimisation
Yes(Obiter/Colour Wash)
-
Contrast Optimiser
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Scaler
HD (1024x768)
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speaker
Stereo
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1172mm x 757mm x 315mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1172mm x 701mm x 56mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
24.9kg (23.3kg)
-
VESA Size
400x400mm
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
-
WARRANTY
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/PCM/AAC/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required. Sold separately.)
-
Time Machine
Compatible (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (126cm)
-
Protective Glass
Yes
-
Resolution
1024 x 768p
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite/Component Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
