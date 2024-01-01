Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
50” (126cm) HD Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50” (126cm) HD Plasma TV

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

50PB560B

50” (126cm) HD Plasma TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

VIDEO

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Image Sticking Minimisation

    Yes(Obiter/Colour Wash)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Scaler

    HD (1024x768)

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Speaker

    Stereo

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1172mm x 757mm x 315mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1172mm x 701mm x 56mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    24.9kg (23.3kg)

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • VESA Size

    400 x 400

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating*

    5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • SmartShare

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX HD

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/PCM/AAC/DTS/Dolby Digital

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required. Sold separately.)

  • Time Machine

    Compatible (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately.)

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (126cm)

  • Protective Glass

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1024 x 768p

  • Display Type

    Plasma

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (Shared)

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

What people are saying