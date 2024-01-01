Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50" (127cm) Full HD Smart 3D Plasma TV

50" (127cm) Full HD Smart 3D Plasma TV

50PH6700

50" (127cm) Full HD Smart 3D Plasma TV

(0)
LG 50PH6700 - 50" (127cm) Full HD Smart 3D Plasma TV
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (127cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • 3D Built In

    Yes (Active Shutter)

  • Display Type

    Plasma

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Active Shutter

  • 2D <-> 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (1 Pair Included)

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (Basic)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (3 Modes)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Sound Optimiser

    Yes (3 Modes)

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes (Through HDMI)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX HD

  • LG TV Remote App

    Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Time Machine II

    1.6GB (USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings)

  • Skype™

    Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400) required and available for purchase seperately)

  • Processor

    Dual Core

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (White) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • 2nd Display

    Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))

  • MHL (Mobile HD Link)

    Yes (1x HDMI Input) MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • Wifi Built-In

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (2)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Shared AV/Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    5.5 Stars (Old Label). 2.5 Stars (2013 Label). *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1168mm x 755.4mm x 292.7mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1168mm x 698.6mm x 57mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    26.1kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    24.7kg

