50" (127cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" (127cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV

50PM6700

50" (127cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV

(0)
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (127cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes (600Hz MAX)

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

  • Analogue

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Active Shutter

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Emitter

    Bluetooth type built-in

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    AG-S350 (1 pair included)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • THX

    Yes

  • 3D THX

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker Type

    1 way - 2 speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    7 Modes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Photo Mode

    Yes

  • Memo Caster

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR) Function

    Yes

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intel Wireless Display

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    (All HDMI)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI In v1.4

    Yes (2) HDMI 1.4 (incl 1 x ARC)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1 - Share with Component In)

  • RS232

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • HDMI In v1.4

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1168 x 704 x 53mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1168 x 758 x 297mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    28.8kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    26.4kg

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Matching Wall Bracket

    PSW400B

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

