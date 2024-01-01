50" (127cm) HD Plasma TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50PN4500

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (127cm)

  • Resolution

    1024 x 768p

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Display Type

    Plasma

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (Basic)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (2 Modes)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 way - 2 speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Sound Optimiser

    Yes (3 Modes)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimisation)

    Yes (Normal/Orbiter/Colour Wash)

  • USB DivX HD

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF Input

    Yes (1)

  • Shared AV/Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • AV (Composite) Input

    Yes (1)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7 Stars (Old Label ). 4 Stars (2013 Label) *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1168mm x 756mm x 293mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1168mm x 699mm x 57mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    25.4kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    24.0kg

