We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (127cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
Yes
-
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Basic)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (2 Modes)
-
Contrast Optimiser
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker Type
1 way - 2 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimisation)
Yes (Normal/Orbiter/Colour Wash)
-
USB DivX HD
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
Shared AV/Component Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 Stars (Old Label). 2.5 Stars (2013 Label). *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1168mm x 756mm x 293mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1168mm x 699mm x 57mm
-
VESA Size
400x400mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
26.1kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
24.7kg
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.