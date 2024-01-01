We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139cm) Full HD 3D LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
Backlight Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 200Hz
-
Response Time
2ms
-
LED Blocks
16 Blocks
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
9,000,000:1
-
Local Dimming
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D Glasses
4 Pairs Included
-
3D Brightness
150cd/m2
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
VIDEO
-
XD® Engine
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes (HDMI only)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, Service only)
-
Wireless Control Jack
Yes (1)
-
3.5mm In
(1 - AV/Component)
-
LAN
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1297x785x29.9mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1297x851x341mm
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
DLNA®
Yes
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Yes (1 pc included)
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
EPG (Digital TV)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Movie (DivX), Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Ready
Yes
-
WiFi Ready
Yes
-
Wireless AV link (Optional)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
22kg
-
Weight with Stand
27kg
-
Wall Bracket (Optional)
LSW400BG
-
WARRANTY
2 Years(Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
