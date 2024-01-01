We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” (139cm) CURVED 4K ULTRA HD WEBOS SMART TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Curvature
6600mm Radius
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
MCI
500 (Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation image processing and backlight scanning technology – all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.)
-
Screen Refresh Rate
100Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (9 Modes)
-
MPEG (Noise Reduction)
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler Plus
(3840x2160p Ultra HD)
-
Ultra HD Upscaling Engine
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Surround System
Ultra
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (3-way, 6 speakers)
-
Total Audio Output
40W
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
LG TV Remote App
Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 4.2GB)
-
Skype™
Compatible
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Component Input
Yes (1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Composite Input
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1238mm x 757mm x 289mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1279mm x 730mm x 72mm
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
27.7kg (26,2kg)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
Energy Rating*
4.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
Tuners
Single
