60" (152cm) FULL HD 3D LED LCD TV

60LM6450

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    60" (152cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • 3D Built In

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 2D <-> 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    4 Pairs Included

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Basic

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (3 Modes)

  • Contrast Optimiser

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • Sound Optimiser

    Yes (3 Modes)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR) Function

    Compatible (USB storage device is required and will need to be purchased separately)

  • Wifi Built-In

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Compatible (Dual play glasses sold seperately)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • HDMI (incl. 1 x ARC)

    Yes (4)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1357.6mm x 848mm x 331mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1357.6mm x 781.3mm x 64.7mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    31kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    27.3kg

  • Matching Wall Bracket

    LSW400BX

