60" (152cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
60" (152cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz MAX)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
-
Analogue
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Emitter
Bluetooth type built-in
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
3D Glasses
AG-S350 (1 pair included)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
THX
Yes
-
3D THX
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker Type
1 way - 2 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Photo Mode
Yes
-
Memo Caster
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Intel Wireless Display
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
Yes
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (2) HDMI 1.4 (incl 1 x ARC)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1 - Share with Component In)
-
RS232
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
LAN
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1386.8x827.2x53mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1386.8x906x346mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
38.9kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
36.4kg
-
VESA Size
600x400mm
-
Matching Wall Bracket
PSW600B
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
