65” 4K Ultra HD 200Hz webOS Smart TV
All Spec
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/DTS/AAC/PCM)
-
Audio Output
70W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Speaker Type
harman/kardon® design
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (3-way, 10 speakers)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 4.2GB)
-
Skype™
Yes (8 megapixel camera built-in)
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Antenna Input
Yes(1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
-
Component Input
Yes (1)
-
Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, Service only)
-
LAN (for Modem)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1560mm x 884mm x 264mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1560mm x 832mm x 75mm
-
VESA Size
600mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
39.9kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
37.6kg
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
4.5 (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
MCI
800 (200Hz Refresh Rate). Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
200Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes (12 zones)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD) (Twin)
-
HbbTV
Yes (HbbTV is a web based broadcast. This feature will be enabled by a software update.)
