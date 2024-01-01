Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65” (164cm) CURVED 4K ULTRA HD WEBOS SMART TV

65” (164cm) CURVED 4K ULTRA HD WEBOS SMART TV

65UC970T

65” (164cm) CURVED 4K ULTRA HD WEBOS SMART TV

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Curvature

    6600mm Radius

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • MCI

    500 (Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation image processing and backlight scanning technology – all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.)

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    100Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (9 Modes)

  • MPEG (Noise Reduction)

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler Plus

    (3840x2160p Ultra HD)

  • Ultra HD Upscaling Engine

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (4 Pairs Included)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Surround System

    Ultra

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Sound Channels

    Stereo (3-way, 6 speakers)

  • Total Audio Output

    40W

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • SmartShare

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)

  • LG TV Remote App

    Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Time Machine

    Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 4.2GB)

  • Skype™

    Compatible

  • Processor

    Dual Core Plus

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (4)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • USB 3.0 Input

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Composite Input

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1457mm x 888mm x 316mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1457mm x 853mm x 72mm

  • VESA Size

    400 x 400

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    35kg (32.9kg)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

  • Tuners

    Single

What people are saying