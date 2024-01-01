Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" (164cm) 4K ULTRA HD webOS 2.0 SMART TV+

Specs

Reviews

Support

65” (164cm) 4K ULTRA HD webOS 2.0 SMART TV+

65UF850T

65” (164cm) 4K ULTRA HD webOS 2.0 SMART TV+

(0)
All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-4 DVB-T (Freeview HD)

  • HbbTV

    Yes (FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • Tuners

    Single

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (9 Modes)

  • MPEG (Noise Reduction)

    Yes

  • 6-Step Upscaling

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Speaker System

    harman/kardon® design

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    Ultra Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Sound Channels

    Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)

  • Time Machine

    Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 8GB.)

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Compatible) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Dual Play

    Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 2.0

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible (LG TV Plus' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • My Programmes

    Yes

  • Smart Share (DLNA)

    Yes

  • 4K Ultra HD streaming

    Yes (Youtube, Netflix) (Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

  • USB Input

    Yes (3)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (Shared)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1454mm x 904mm x 277mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1454mm x 851mm x 53mm

  • VESA Size

    300mm x 300mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    32.0kg (30.4kg)

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    5 Stars

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • MCI

    800 (200Hz Refresh Rate). Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

  • Field Refresh Rate

    200Hz

  • Ultra Luminance Technology

    Yes

