We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" (213CM) Ultra HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
84" (213cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
Backlight Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 200Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
4 Pairs Included
VIDEO
-
TruMotion
200Hz
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
(3 Modes)
-
Contrast Optimiser
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Plus)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Optimiser
3 Modes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Dual Play Glasses
1 set (2 glasses) included
-
Intel Wireless Display
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
WiFi Built In
Yes
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Yes
-
2nd Display
Yes
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Output
(1 - Optical)
-
RGB (PC) In
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
HDMI
Yes (4)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1916mm x 1214mm x 399mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1916mm x 1120mm x 39.9mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
81 kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
69.8 kg
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.