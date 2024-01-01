Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2013 Magic Remote

AN-MR400

2013 Magic Remote

LG AN-MR400 - 2013 Magic TV Remote
All Spec

COMPATIBLE TV MODELS

  • LED LCD TV

    LA6230, LN5710

DIMENSIONS

  • Remote (WxHxD)

    56.5mm x 135.6mm x 36.4mm

  • Remote Weight

    66g

  • Receiver (WxHxD)

    53mm x 53mm x 13mm

  • Receiver Weight

    18g

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Parts

DRAW

  • Channel Number

    Yes

  • Recently Viewed

    Yes

  • Previous Channel

    Yes

  • Zoom In/Zoom Out

    Yes

SCROLL WHEEL

  • Channel Change

    Yes

  • Web Page Up/Down

    Yes

POINTING

  • Point and Click

    Yes

  • Drag and Drop

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes (1)

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (1)

  • Magic Motion Receiver

    Yes (1)

  • USB Cable

    Yes (1)

  • Battery

    Yes (AA x 2)

What people are saying