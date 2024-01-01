We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TV Camera for Skype* for 2012/2013 LG Smart TVs
All Spec
ACCESSORY SPECIFICATION
-
Video Output Format
HD (720p), VGA, QVGA, QQVGA
-
Skype Certified
Yes
-
Slim Design
Yes
-
1280 x 720 Effective Pixels
Yes
-
Built-in Microphone
Yes (2)
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED LCD TV
LM9600/LM8600/LM7600/LM6700/LM6410/LM6450/LM6200/LS5700
-
Plasma TV
PM6700
CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
112mm x 56mm x 38mm
-
Weight
77.6g
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Parts & Labour
