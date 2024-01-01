We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wi-Fi Dongle
All Spec
ACCESSORY SPECIFICATION
-
Wi-Fi Network Supported
IEEE 802.11 a/IEEE 802.11 b/IEEE 802.11 g/IEEE 802.11 n
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED-LCD TV
2011 Models: LW6500/LW5700/LV5500/LV3730, 2010 Models: LX9500/LE7500/LX6500/LE5510
-
LCD TV
2010 Models: LD650/LD560
-
Plasma TV
2011 Models: PZ950 (Included with TV)/PZ650, 2010 Models: PX950 (Included with TV)/PK750
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Parts & Labour
CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes
