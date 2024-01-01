We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra HD OLED with webOS 2.0 Smart+ TV
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATUR
-
3D
Yes
3D SPEC
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (2 Pairs Included)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
Number of Tuners
Single
-
FreeviewPlus
Yes (FreeviewPlus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and internet streaming. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
VIDEO
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (9 Modes)
-
6-Step Upscaling
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speaker System
harman/kardon® design
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2//HEVC 60Fps (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 8GB.)
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. WebOS internet browser supports HTML5, VP9 and HEVC.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Dual Play
Compatible (Glasses Sold Separately
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 2.0
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible (LG TV Plus' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
My Programmes
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
Yes
-
4K Ultra HD streaming
Yes (Youtube, Netflix) (Netflix provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix requires a steady internet connection speed of at least 25mbps to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Speeds of 25mbps available in limited locations and may vary depending on time of day. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Data usage charges apply.)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3) (All HDMI ports support HDCP 2.2 and 60fps @ 2160p.)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Composite/Component Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1226mm x 760mm x 213mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1226mm x 719mm x 50mm
-
VESA Size
Compatible with LG 'OTW150' wall bracket only
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
18.9kg (15.3kg)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
3 ½ Stars
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
Self-Lighting OLED
-
Pixel Structure
WRGB
-
Ultra Luminance Technology
Yes
-
Colour Depth
10-Bit (Native)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Response Time
0.002mSec
