We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
OLED
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
55" (138cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Field Refresh Rate (Hz)
N/A
-
HDR - High Dynamic Range
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Processor
Quad-Core
-
Backlight Type
None
-
Local Dimming
Yes (Pixel)
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Modes
11 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Soccer/Cricket, Game, Photo, HDR Effect, Dolby Vision, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (6-Step)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Voice Commands
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)
Yes
-
Additional Remote
No
-
Universal Remote Feature
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, VP8, VP9, HEVC)/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Multi-View
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 3.0
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
-
Netflix Recommended TV
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
40W
-
harman/kardon® Design
Yes
-
Sound Channels
2.2ch
-
Audio Decoder
WMA/MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/LPCM/ADPCM/DTS/DTS-HD/AAC
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Soccer, Music, Game)
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (HDMI 2)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI 2.0a
Yes (4)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY -
-
W x H x D with stand
1229mm x 759mm x 225mm
-
W x H x D without stand
1229mm x 715mm x 48.6mm
-
Weight with stand
18.6kg
-
Weight without stand
15.3kg
-
VESA size
400 x 200 (OTW420 wall bracket recommended)
-
Energy Star Rating
4 Stars
-
EAN
8806087617993
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.