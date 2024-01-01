Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Super Bright 4" NOVA Display

Optimus Black (P970)

Optimus Black (P970)

Super Bright 4" NOVA Display

All Spec

MESSAGING

  • SMS

    Yes

  • MMS

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Video MMS

    Yes

  • Predictive Text(T9)

    Yes

CAMERA

  • Mega Pixels

    5

  • Flash/LED

    LED

  • Auto Focus

    Yes

  • Manual Focus

    Yes

  • Digital Zoom

    3x

MUSIC

  • Audio Formats

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, SP-MIDI, WAV

  • Video Formats

    H.263,H.264,MPEG4,WMW,DivX

  • FM Radio

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Type

    Li-ion 1500mAh

  • Stand-by Time

    up to 375 hours

  • Talk Time

    up to 360 mins

  • Video Talk Time

    up to 1 hr 39 mins

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth

    2.1 + EDR

  • USB

    v2.0

  • PC Sync

    Yes

  • Web Up Load Speed

    HSUPA 5.7

