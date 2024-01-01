We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Super Bright 4" NOVA Display
All Spec
MESSAGING
-
SMS
Yes
-
MMS
Yes
-
Yes
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text(T9)
Yes
CAMERA
-
Mega Pixels
5
-
Flash/LED
LED
-
Auto Focus
Yes
-
Manual Focus
Yes
-
Digital Zoom
3x
MUSIC
-
Audio Formats
MP3, AAC, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, SP-MIDI, WAV
-
Video Formats
H.263,H.264,MPEG4,WMW,DivX
-
FM Radio
Yes
BATTERY
-
Type
Li-ion 1500mAh
-
Stand-by Time
up to 375 hours
-
Talk Time
up to 360 mins
-
Video Talk Time
up to 1 hr 39 mins
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
2.1 + EDR
-
USB
v2.0
-
PC Sync
Yes
-
Web Up Load Speed
HSUPA 5.7
