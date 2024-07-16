About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

    The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

    Cybersecurity

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

    webOS Re:New Program

    alpha 7 AI Processor Gen 8

    Powerful, smart and destined to impress

    See 4K pictures with incredible depth and sharpness, and enjoy a fast Smart TV experience powered by the advanced alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8.* 

    The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

    *Image quality dependent on source material.

    Dynamic QNED Colour

    Enhanced colour range and richness

    100% Colour Volume* with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction.

    Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

    100% Colour Volume*

    *Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

    Advanced Local Dimming

    Unveil hidden details

    See more natural-looking images. Powerful deep-learning algorithms help improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness.

    Unveil hidden details

    4K Super Upscaling

    Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame 

    See pictures with enhanced detail and clarity. Designed to improve the appearance of SD and HD content, 4K Super Upscaling works frame-by-frame to help everything you watch look incredible.*

    Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame

    *Image quality dependent on source material.

    AI Sound Pro

    Stunning 9.1.2-channel surround sound

    LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

    *Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

    FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light

    Transform movie night

    Let movie nights live up to top filmmaker standards. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision through images that adjust to environmental light conditions in your space.* 

    Transform movie night

    *FILMMAKER MODE Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

    webOS 25, personalised to you

    *Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

    webOS Re:New Program

    Keep pace with the latest updates

    Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

    *The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

    Sound bar pictured, sold separately 

    Powerful Gameplay

    Claim the champion's title

    Race into smooth high-speed gameplay from ALLM and let eARC deliver amazing sound in sync with the onscreen action.

    Claim the champion's title

    WOW Interface

    Convenient onscreen sound control

    Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*

    Convenient onscreen sound control

    *LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

    ^Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

