LG Sound Bar S40T

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Sound Bar S40T

S40T

LG Sound Bar S40T

Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and Sub Woofer

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with an LG Sound Bar that beautifully complements its design and sound performance.

An image of the LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

300W Power & 2.1 Channel Sound

Become part of the scene with room-filling 300W 2.1ch sound and a subwoofer.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window.

WOW Interface

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

AI Sound Pro

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.

Key Feature

  • 300W Total Power & 2.1 Channels
  • Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround
  • AI Sound Pro for optimised sound performance
  • Supports Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and ARC connection
  • WOW Interface: Check the sound bar settings through your compatible LG TV^
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    300 W

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096008010

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

  • Output Power

    300 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    7.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    22 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    35 W

