LG Sound Bar S60T

S60T

LG Sound Bar S60T

(0)
Front view of LG Soundbar S60T and subwoofer

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with an LG Sound Bar that beautifully complements its design and sound performance.

340W Power & 3.1 Channel Sound

Become part of the scene with room-filling 340W 3.1ch sound and a subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Interface

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

AI Sound Pro

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.

Key Feature

  • 340W Total Power & 3.1 Channels
  • Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround
  • AI Sound Pro for optimised sound performance
  • Supports Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and ARC connection
  • WOW Interface: Check the sound bar settings through your compatible LG TV^
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.8 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096008003

