LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY

S70TY

LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY

(0)
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

3.1.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 400W 3.1.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Enter a world of virtual 3D sound

Put yourself at the centre of immersive, realistic sound. Triple Level Spatial Sound creates an extra layer of virtual audio*, that helps you feel like you're in a dome of sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands depicting virtual layers with a bold middle layer create a sound dome that envelops the sofas.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV experience

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers^ at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Upgrade your sound

Experience richer sound. LG Smart Up-Mixer converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a music concert with a woman singing. The TV on the right-hand side shows a news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. The TV on the left-hand side shows a still from an action movie with a man in shadow. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a purple diagram of a soundwave.

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a still from an action movie with a car speeding towards a man and woman. The TV on the right-hand side shows shows a music concert with a woman singing. The TV on the left-hand side news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a blue diagram of a soundwave.An LG Soundbar has three different TV screens above it. The one directly above shows a news announcer filming a breaking news broadcast outside an ornate building. The TV on the right-hand side shows a still from an action movie with a man in shadow. The TV on the left-hand side shows a music concert with a woman singing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a mint diagram of a soundwave.

Sound in sync for dynamic gaming

Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance. With VRR and ALLM, your Sound Bar helps ensure tear-free, low input lag gaming.*

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

Key Feature

  • 400W Total Power & 3.1.1 Channels
  • Centre up-firing speaker for clear dialogue
  • Dolby Atmos® for above and around sound
  • WOW Orchestra: Uses LG Sound Bar & compatible LG TV speakers together^ for more impactful sound
  • 120Hz 4K Pass-through & VRR/ALLM for Dynamic Gaming Sound
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.1

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.1

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Number of Speakers

    7 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.3 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096007990

