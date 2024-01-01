We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SC9S
Synergy that completes a whole new experience
Fits neatly on OLED C Series
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".
A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound
Variously figured blue-coloured sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
The sound of the cinema at home
LG Soundbar technology combined with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced* helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene.
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.
*Dolby Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Triple Up-firing Channels
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.
Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Immersive home entertainment experience
*Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.
*Soundbar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports 4K @ up to 120hz (32Gb/s).
*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
* Requires LG Soundbar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
Sound tailored to your space
*Requires LG Soundbar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
Key Feature
-
WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
-
WOW Orchestra
-
WOW Interface
-
4K Pass-through & VRR/ALLM for Dynamic Gaming Sound
-
Works with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Apple AirPlay
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091951953
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
-
Output Power
400 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
