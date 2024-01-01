We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Boost Your TV Sound
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
160W RMS
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
30W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
100W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, LPCM
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
2 (Standard, Bass Blast)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
1
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
660mm x 55mm x99mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
170mm x 300mm x 204mm
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084523402
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
43" ↑
