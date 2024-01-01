We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart HD TV 32 inch
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
32" (82cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Field Refresh Rate (Hz)
50
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
Picture Modes
8 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
Colour Bit Depth
8-bit
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling³
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible⁵
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature⁶
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 1920x1080p@60p 40Mbps)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Magic Zoom
Yes (Live Zoom only)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS Smart TV
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11.ac)
-
Web Browser⁸
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)⁹
Yes
-
Netflix¹⁰
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast¹²
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App¹³
LG TV Plus
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Audio Decoder
EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
-
Virtual Surround
DTS Vitrual:X
-
Bluetooth Headphone Compatible
Yes (BT V4.2+)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵
Yes (HDMI 1)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI¹⁶
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Phone Jack Type - Shared Audio)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY -
-
TV with Stand (WxDxH)
742mm x 180mm x 472mm
-
TV without Stand (WxDxH)
742mm x 86.5mm x 445mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
5.15kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
5.1kg
-
Carton (WxDxH)
812mm x 142mm x 510mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
6.35kg
-
VESA size
200 x 200
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.