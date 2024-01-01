LG FULL HD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Sizes

    49" (123cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Field Refresh Rate

    50Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner Type

    DVB-T2 (HD)

  • HbbTV

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Full HD

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Modes

    8

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • Audio Output

    10W Total

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Modes

    6

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Streaming Apps

    Yes (Netflix, Youtube)

  • Processor

    Dual Core

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/MKV/TS/TP/HEVC

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 n)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • SIDE(HDMI Input)

    Yes (1)

  • SIDE(USB Input)

    Yes (1)

  • REAR(HDMI Input)

    Yes (1)

  • REAR(Antenna Input)

    Yes (1)

  • REAR(Component/Composite Shared Input)

    Yes (1)

  • REAR(Headphone (3.5mm) Output)

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • W x H x D with Stand

    1108mm x 710mm x 218mm

  • W x H x D without Stand

    1108mm x 657mm x 82mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    10.9kg (10.6kg)

  • VESA Size

    300 x 300

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • EAN

    8806087643923

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    7 Stars (Super Efficiency Rating)

