ULTRA CLARITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE
All Spec
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (3 Modes: Off, Cinema, Game)
-
Ultra HD Resolution Upscaler
Yes (3840 x 2160p Ultra HD)
-
MPEG (Noise Reduction)
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital, EAC3, AAC, MP3, PCM, DTS)
-
Audio Output
34W + Woofer
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
-
Sound System
2.1
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (Through HDMI)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
E-Manual
Yes (Built-in)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD, Xvid, HEVC H.265
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Skype™
Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400/ AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately)
-
Time Machine II
5GB (USB hard drive (Min 40Gb) required for longer recordings & Live Playback function (sold separately)
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Silver with LED Backlight) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Picture in Picture (PIP)
Yes (TV+TV) (TV+Input)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Dual Play
Yes (2 Glasses Included)
-
Built-In Video Call Camera
Optional Camera (Purchased Seperately)
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
RF Input
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
-
Component Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1234mm x 790mm x 261mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1234mm x 755mm x 41.9mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
26.1kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
24.6kg
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
2.5 Stars - Energy Rating (2013) *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode.
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
Backlight Type
Edge LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
200Hz
-
Contrast Optimisation Film
Yes
-
3D Built In
Yes (LG FPR)
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Dynamic MCI Rate
1000
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
Yes (Twin)
