Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ULTRA CLARITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE

Specs

Reviews

Support

ULTRA CLARITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

55LA9650

ULTRA CLARITY LIKE YOU'VE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE

(0)
Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (3 Modes: Off, Cinema, Game)

  • Ultra HD Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (3840 x 2160p Ultra HD)

  • MPEG (Noise Reduction)

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 2D <-> 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (4 Pairs Included)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    Yes (Dolby Digital, EAC3, AAC, MP3, PCM, DTS)

  • Audio Output

    34W + Woofer

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Sound Optimiser

    Yes (3 Modes)

  • Sound System

    2.1

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes (Through HDMI)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • E-Manual

    Yes (Built-in)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX HD, Xvid, HEVC H.265

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)

  • LG TV Remote App

    Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Skype™

    Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400/ AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately)

  • Time Machine II

    5GB (USB hard drive (Min 40Gb) required for longer recordings & Live Playback function (sold separately)

  • Processor

    Dual Core Plus

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Silver with LED Backlight) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Picture in Picture (PIP)

    Yes (TV+TV) (TV+Input)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • 2nd Display

    Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • MHL (Mobile HD Link)

    MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • Dual Play

    Yes (2 Glasses Included)

  • Built-In Video Call Camera

    Optional Camera (Purchased Seperately)

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • USB 3.0 Input

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • RF Input

    Yes (1)

  • AV (Composite) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1234mm x 790mm x 261mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1234mm x 755mm x 41.9mm

  • VESA Size

    400mm x 400mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    26.1kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    24.6kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    2.5 Stars - Energy Rating (2013) *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode.

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    55" (139cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160p

  • Backlight Type

    Edge LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    200Hz

  • Contrast Optimisation Film

    Yes

  • 3D Built In

    Yes (LG FPR)

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

  • Dynamic MCI Rate

    1000

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    Yes (Twin)

What people are saying