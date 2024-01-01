Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart 4K UHD TV 60 inch

60UK6200

LG Smart 4K UHD TV 60 inch

(0)
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -

  • Screen Type (OLED/LED)

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size (Inch/cm)

    60" (151cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • HDR10 - High Dynamic Range¹

    Yes

  • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)²

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Screen Design

    Flat

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit Processing

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad-Core

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)

  • Resolution Upscaling³

    4K Upscaler

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible⁵

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) /TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Magic Zoom

    Yes (Live Zoom only)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES -

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS Smart TV

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • 4K UHD Streaming

    Yes

  • Web Browser⁸

    Yes

  • Freeview on Demand (HbbTV)⁹

    Yes

  • Netflix¹⁰

    Yes

  • Netflix Recommended TV

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

SMART SHARE -

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Miracast¹²

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App¹³

    LG TV Plus

AUDIO FEATURES -

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    Stereo (2 x Full-range)

  • Audio Decoder

    EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Virtual Surround

    DTS Vitrual:X

  • Bluetooth Headphone Compatible

    Yes (BT V4.2+)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Sound Modes

    6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket(Sports), Music, Game)

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵

    Yes (HDMI 2)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI¹⁶

    Yes (3)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (RCA Type - Shared Audio)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY -

  • TV with Stand (WxDxH)

    1368mm x 255mm x 857mm

  • TV without Stand (WxDxH)

    1368mm x 89.1mm x 857mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    19.6kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    19.4kg

  • Carton (WxDxH)

    1492mm x 190mm x 880mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    25.3kg

  • VESA size

    300mm x 300mm

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 ½ Stars

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

