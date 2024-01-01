We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K TV 75"
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Sizes
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
100Hz
-
Motion Clarity Index
400
-
Local Dimming
Yes (65" only)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes
-
Ultra Luminance
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
DVB-T2/S2
-
Tuners
Single
-
HbbTV
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus
Yes (UHF and Satellite)
VIDEO
-
6-Step Upscaling
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Modes
9
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
Down Firing
-
Sound Channels
Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Modes
6
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 3.0
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players,Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
4K Ultra HD streaming
Yes (Youtube, Netflix)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2//HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
CONNECTIONS
-
SIDE(HDMI 2.0a)
Yes (3)
-
SIDE(USB Input)
Yes (2)
-
REAR(Antenna Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Composite/Component Input)
Yes (Shared)
-
REAR(Audio (Optical) Output)
Yes(1)
-
REAR(Headphone (3.5mm) Output)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Lan Port)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D with Stand
1461mm x 902mm x 279mm
-
W x H x D without Stand
1461mm x 902mm x 62mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
29kg (26.8kg)
-
VESA Size
300 x 300
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
EAN
8806087845143
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
6 Stars
