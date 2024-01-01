We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Power Drive Mop™ and Kompressor™ Technology
Compress Dust and Hair in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often
*Results may vary depending on operating environment.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
Included Power Drive Nozzles™
Accessories and Cleaning Tools
Key Feature
-
Powerful Suction
-
Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
-
Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
5 Step Filtration System with filter
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Full Black
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Full Black
-
Body Color (Tower)
Full Black
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2
-
Battery Type
LithiumIon
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
730 x 336 x 293
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
Yes
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Multi-angle Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Yes
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
3600
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
