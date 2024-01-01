We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN & CONVENIENCE
-
Colour
Black
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick
-
Control Type
Button
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.44L
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Charging Dock
Yes
-
Wall Mount Option
Yes
-
Floor-Standing Option
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Motor Technology
Smart Inverter Motor® P9
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Power Modes
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
-
Batteries Included
1
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery Indicator
Yes (3 Step)
-
Charging Time
4 hours per battery
-
Max Running Time
Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 50 minutes
Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes
Power Mode: Up to 11 minutes
Turbo Mode: Up to 6 minutes
-
Filtration Technology
5 Step
-
Washable Filters
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
-
Noise (Turbo Mode)
86db
MOTORISED NOZZLES
-
Multi-Surface Floor Power Drive Nozzle®
Yes
OTHER NOZZLES
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Combination Tool
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
720mm x 290mm x 330mm
-
Weight (Hand Unit Only)
1.6kg
-
Weight (Incl. Multi-Surface Nozzle)
2.7kg
WARRANTY & COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091435989
-
Handstick
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery
12 Months Warranty
-
Smart Inverter Motor®
10 Years Warranty*
* 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
Up to 50 minutes run time in starting ‘normal’ Mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Battery life may vary depending on settings and with use.
