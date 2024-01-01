Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

A9N-SOLO

LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

Rightside1 carpet

Included Accessories

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch thumb control and ergonomic design.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

Aeroscience
AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG’s air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.

Power Drive Nozzle

The direct drive motor inside the Power Drive Nozzle® rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*

Power Drive Nozzle® Watch Video
Quick and Easy Battery Change

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out. Single Battery Power Pack included.

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in two different ways: Wall-mount mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.
5 Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles
5 Step Filtration System Watch Video

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed with water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button.

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

A9N-SOLO Specifications

Key Feature

  • Power Drive Nozzle® for Effective Particle Pick Up
  • One Touch Control
  • 5 Step Filtration System
  • Wall-Mount + Compact Storage Modes
  • Removable and Washable Filters

Summary

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    No

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091951465

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    780 x 140 x 285

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Weight (kg)

    2.5

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    No

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    No

  • Convert to Handheld

    No

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    No

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

    370

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    0.44

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    160

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

What people are saying

