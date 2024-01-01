We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.
A9N-SOLO Specifications
Key Feature
-
Power Drive Nozzle® for Effective Particle Pick Up
-
One Touch Control
-
5 Step Filtration System
-
Wall-Mount + Compact Storage Modes
-
Removable and Washable Filters
Summary
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
White
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
No
-
Washable Filters
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
White
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091951465
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
-
Min Capacity (mAh)
2300
-
Rated Capacity (mAh)
2400
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
780 x 140 x 285
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
2.5
-
Max Product Height (mm)
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
No
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
No
-
Convert to Handheld
No
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
No
-
Washable Filters
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
370
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
0.44
-
Max Suction Power (W)
160
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Cleaning History
No
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
No
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
What people are saying
