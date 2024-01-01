We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® A9 Handstick Vacuum with All-In-One Tower™ - Calming Beige
Hassle free emptying
Manually emptying your vacuum's dust bin will be a thing of the past with the LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. This means that dust and other particles automatically empties when the vacuum is placed on the docking station to charge. Contents are then stored in a dust storage bag* which can be easily replaced once full. What this means is that dust and other particles are hygienically disposed of rather than re-entering the air during the emptying process.
*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
Lock away dirt and dust
*All In One Tower™ Only - Three Step filtration refers to the Dust Bag, Washable Motor Protection Filter and Washable Fine Dust Filter.
*Up to 120min run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘normal’ mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Up to 80min run time when using a Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and settings. Vacuum to be placed on dock and battery in designated slot for simultaneous charging.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Clean like you mean it
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
Clean surfaces and capture dust with peace of mind
Easy maintenance
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine
Key Feature
-
All-In-One Vacuum Solution
-
Auto Empty Dust Bin
-
Handy Accessory Storage
-
Dual Battery Charging
-
LG Kompressor® technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Beige
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Beige
-
Body Color (Tower)
Beige
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091529992
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2
-
Battery Type
LithiumIon
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
1083 x 285 x 465
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Multi-angle Tool
Not Included
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Yes
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
3600
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
