LG Bagless Vacuum - Vintage Wine

Key Features

  • Large capacity 1.3L Dust Bin
  • Convenient Telescopic Pipe​
  • Automatic Cable Rewind​
  • Bagless
Image of vacuum with blue light indicating suction

Powerful Suction

The LG canister vacuum cleaner gives you powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance.​
Adjust for Comfort1

Adjust for Comfort

The telescopic pipe allows users to adjust the length to their preferred height for easy, comfortable use.​
Image simulating 3 step filtration

3 Step Filtration

The 3 step filtration filter helps trap dust particles to expel cleaner air.​
Easy Clean Dust Bin

Easy Clean Dust Bin

Simply remove the large capacity dust bin for emptying.
Dust bin can be easily washed for hassle free maintenance.
View C1-GW Specifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via official LG stockists.

What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?

Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags. 

Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?

Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • 2-in-1 Brush

    No

  • 3-in-1 Brush

    No

  • Dusting Brush

    Yes

  • Pet Brush

    No

  • Upholstery Tool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)

    580 x 315 x 280

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    270 x 234 x 400

  • Weight (kg)

    4.5

FEATURES

  • Active Following Technology

    No

  • Automatic Dust Kompressor

    No

  • Carbon Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Cyclone Technology

    No

  • Filtration System

    No

  • Handle Silde Control

    No

  • Polycarbonate Dust Bin

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)

    1.1

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Operating Radius (m)

    8

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    6

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084850799

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    No

  • Corner Free Nozzle

    No

  • Low Noise Nozzle

    No

  • Mini Turbine Nozzle

    No

  • Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)

    Yes

  • Parquet Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Moppiing Nozzle

    No

What people are saying

