LG Bagless Vacuum - Vintage Wine

Frequently Asked Questions
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via official LG stockists.
What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?
Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags.
Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?
Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.
Key Feature
-
Large capacity 1.3L Dust Bin
-
Convenient Telescopic Pipe
-
Automatic Cable Rewind
-
Bagless
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
2-in-1 Brush
No
-
3-in-1 Brush
No
-
Dusting Brush
Yes
-
Pet Brush
No
-
Upholstery Tool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)
580 x 315 x 280
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
270 x 234 x 400
-
Weight (kg)
4.5
FEATURES
-
Active Following Technology
No
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
No
-
Carbon Exhaust Filter
No
-
Cyclone Technology
No
-
Filtration System
No
-
Handle Silde Control
No
-
Polycarbonate Dust Bin
No
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)
1.1
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Operating Radius (m)
8
-
Power Cord Length (m)
6
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084850799
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
No
-
Corner Free Nozzle
No
-
Low Noise Nozzle
No
-
Mini Turbine Nozzle
No
-
Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)
Yes
-
Parquet Nozzle
No
-
Steam Moppiing Nozzle
No
