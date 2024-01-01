Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Dual Auto Empty Handstick + Robot Vac Combi - Beige

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CordZero® Dual Auto Empty Handstick + Robot Vac Combi - Beige

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

A9CX-ELITE

LG CordZero® Dual Auto Empty Handstick + Robot Vac Combi - Beige

(0)
Front view

LG Combi Tower features that you'll love

On the left, there is an exposed interior of a combi tower, and on the right, there is a stick vacuum and a robot vacuum placed.

One tower, two vacs

Automatic dust-emptying

Large image of Dual Floor Max Nozzle

Dual Floor Max Nozzle

One nozzle for multiple surfaces

Robot vacuum cleaning the floor.

Vacuum and mop

Efficient cleaning

Image of a mobile phone screen with a Wi-Fi icon at the top.

LG ThinQ®

Operate remotely

The ultimate all-in-one vacuum solution

*Overseas model shown. Video has been dramatised for illustration purposes

Dual Auto Empty

Hands free automatic emptying

Dock your stick and robot vacuums after use into the tower to automatically empty their dust bin, saving you time and preventing the dreaded 'dust clouds' when manually emptying. 

*Overseas model shown.

Lock down dust

The tower design incorporates a 3-Step Filtration System, securely locking away dirt and filtering out dust particles to prevent the re-entering of dust into the air during emptying process.

The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.

*Overseas model shown.

Easy storage

Stylish and space-saving

Dock both robot and stick vacuums into one device to reduce clutter in your home. The tower accessory is also a convenient space to store included vacuum nozzles and accessories.

*Overseas model shown.

LG ThinQ®

Take control with the LG ThinQ® app*

Interior image with Combi Tower in place.
Image of a robot vacuum cleaning the floor and carpet.
Image of a robot vacuum cleaning the floor.
Interior image with a close-up mobile phone screen and Combi Tower in place.
Image of a close-up mobile phone screen and a robot vacuum cleaning the floor and carpet.
Image of a close-up mobile phone screen and a robot vacuum cleaning the floor.

Stick: Set Default mode

Set your favourite cleaning mode within the LG ThinQ® app to save time whenever you start cleaning.

Robot: Auto suction level adjustment

Select 'Smart Turbo' within the ThinQ® app to boost suction automatically when detecting corners, carpets, and especially dusty areas.

Robot: Set Cleaning Zone

Target specific areas of your home using the Cleaning Zone setting on the the ThinQ® app. Your robot vacuum will only clean within this specific zone when activated.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Stick vacuum leaning against the wall.

Designed to impress

Powerful cleaning

Mighty performance with a light weight design

With up to 280W suction power*, the A9X handstick makes cleaning a breeze. At just 2.9kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.

*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4,  280W reached when on Turbo Mode. 

*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light

One nozzle for multiple surfaces

No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard floors.

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light

Clean hard floors like a pro

The Spray Mop attachment features an LED light to help find stains wherever they hide and a handy trigger action detergent spray with rotating mop head.

Spray Mop moving Video

Detergent fill image
Mop pad change image
Mop mud cleaning video
Detergent fill image
Mop pad change image
Mop mud cleaning video

LCD Screen

Easy to see, informative LCD Screen

Effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot the A9X handstick with a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation.

Close-up of an LCD screen displaying text indicating the vacuum cleaner's status. -Dust bin emptied, completed.

Image displaying cleaning stages on the screen.

Pictogram displayed, indicating an issue.

Close-up of an LCD screen displaying text indicating the vacuum cleaner's status. -Suction inlet issue detected.

Feature Packed Handstick

     

   

 

LG KOMPRESSOR® | Fit More In

Image shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Dual Battery Charging | Always ready to go

Image shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

5-Step Filtration System | Clean surfaces and capture dust

The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.

Removable and Washable filters | Easy Maintenance

Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.

Smart Inverter Motor™ | 10 Year Parts Warranty*

The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.

Robot vacuum simultaneously suctioning and mopping a marble floor, with dust in front and a shining floor behind.

R5 Robot Vacuum

Double duty vac + mop

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only.

360 LiDAR Sensor

Maps the room layout for smart cleaning

Detects room layout and obstacle location within your home to help navigate a quick and thorough cleaning path.

Bumper Sensor

Help avoid accidents. The anti-collision bumper sensors can detect walls and obstacles.

Robot vacuum sensor detects and avoids collision with the wall before impact.

Upper Detection Sensor

When the upper sensor is triggered, it will avoid the detected obstacle and navigate away safely.

Robot vacuum detects an obstacle while being pressed against the sofa.

Cliff Sensor

Detects and avoids stairs, ledges or other drops and safely navigates away*.

Robot vacuum sensor detects and avoids falling off the stairs.

*This is a staged advertisement image and not to be relied upon for size reference.

Double duty robot vac + mop

Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time

An automatic water supply system helps keeps the mop wet, allowing you to clean without interruption.

*This is a staged advertisement image, and there may be differences in the actual environment.

A9X Handstick

Different nozzles for different needs

  

   

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light

Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads..

This image shows the floor that has been cleaned using the Spray Mop Nozzle, which operates simultaneously with a wet mop and vacuum cleaner.

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light

No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.

The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.

Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding

The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.

Crevice Tool

Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.

This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.

Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop

R5 Robot Mop Pad

Conveniently mop and vacuum at the same time by simply attaching the included mop pad.

Image depicting a robot vacuum suctioning dust and simultaneously mopping from below.

*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.

What’s in the box

Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.

Key Feature

  • LG Combi Tower features that you'll love
  • The ultimate all-in-one vacuum solution
  • Hands free automatic emptying
  • Lock down dust
  • Stylish and space-saving
  • Take control with the LG ThinQ® app*
Print

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Beige

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Calming Beige

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096052167

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode without Nozzles

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode with Nozzle

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    15

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles

    10

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle

    10

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    435 x 535 x 239

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1100 x 305

  • Weight (kg)

    2.9

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1100

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    7.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    420 x 1256 x 532

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    30.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    420 x 1256 x 293

  • Weight (kg)

    12.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Nano LED

    No

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    Yes

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.5

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.25

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    280

  • Rated Power Consumption (W)

    460

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    30

  • Power Consumption during charging (A)

    0.7

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (W)

    1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.