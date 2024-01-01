We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Dual Auto Empty Handstick + Robot Vac Combi - Beige
LG Combi Tower features that you'll love
One tower, two vacs
Automatic dust-emptying
Dual Floor Max Nozzle
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Vacuum and mop
Efficient cleaning
LG ThinQ®
Operate remotely
*Overseas model shown. Video has been dramatised for illustration purposes
Dual Auto Empty
Hands free automatic emptying
Dock your stick and robot vacuums after use into the tower to automatically empty their dust bin, saving you time and preventing the dreaded 'dust clouds' when manually emptying.
*Overseas model shown.
Lock down dust
The tower design incorporates a 3-Step Filtration System, securely locking away dirt and filtering out dust particles to prevent the re-entering of dust into the air during emptying process.
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
*Overseas model shown.
Easy storage
Stylish and space-saving
Dock both robot and stick vacuums into one device to reduce clutter in your home. The tower accessory is also a convenient space to store included vacuum nozzles and accessories.
*Overseas model shown.
LG ThinQ®
Take control with the LG ThinQ® app*
Stick: Set Default mode
Set your favourite cleaning mode within the LG ThinQ® app to save time whenever you start cleaning.
Robot: Auto suction level adjustment
Select 'Smart Turbo' within the ThinQ® app to boost suction automatically when detecting corners, carpets, and especially dusty areas.
Robot: Set Cleaning Zone
Target specific areas of your home using the Cleaning Zone setting on the the ThinQ® app. Your robot vacuum will only clean within this specific zone when activated.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Powerful cleaning
Mighty performance with a light weight design
With up to 280W suction power*, the A9X handstick makes cleaning a breeze. At just 2.9kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.
*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard floors.
Clean hard floors like a pro
The Spray Mop attachment features an LED light to help find stains wherever they hide and a handy trigger action detergent spray with rotating mop head.
LCD Screen
Easy to see, informative LCD Screen
Effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot the A9X handstick with a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation.
Feature Packed Handstick
LG KOMPRESSOR® | Fit More In
Image shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
Dual Battery Charging | Always ready to go
Image shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
5-Step Filtration System | Clean surfaces and capture dust
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Removable and Washable filters | Easy Maintenance
Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.
Smart Inverter Motor™ | 10 Year Parts Warranty*
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only.
360 LiDAR Sensor
Maps the room layout for smart cleaning
Detects room layout and obstacle location within your home to help navigate a quick and thorough cleaning path.
Bumper Sensor
Help avoid accidents. The anti-collision bumper sensors can detect walls and obstacles.
Robot vacuum sensor detects and avoids collision with the wall before impact.
Upper Detection Sensor
When the upper sensor is triggered, it will avoid the detected obstacle and navigate away safely.
Robot vacuum detects an obstacle while being pressed against the sofa.
Cliff Sensor
Detects and avoids stairs, ledges or other drops and safely navigates away*.
Robot vacuum sensor detects and avoids falling off the stairs.
*This is a staged advertisement image and not to be relied upon for size reference.
Double duty robot vac + mop
Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time
An automatic water supply system helps keeps the mop wet, allowing you to clean without interruption.
*This is a staged advertisement image, and there may be differences in the actual environment.
A9X Handstick
Different nozzles for different needs
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads..
This image shows the floor that has been cleaned using the Spray Mop Nozzle, which operates simultaneously with a wet mop and vacuum cleaner.
Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.
The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.
Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle
The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding
The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.
Crevice Tool
Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.
2-in-1 Combination Tool
Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.
Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop
R5 Robot Mop Pad
Conveniently mop and vacuum at the same time by simply attaching the included mop pad.
Image depicting a robot vacuum suctioning dust and simultaneously mopping from below.
*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
What’s in the box
Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.
Key Feature
-
LG Combi Tower features that you'll love
-
The ultimate all-in-one vacuum solution
-
Hands free automatic emptying
-
Lock down dust
-
Stylish and space-saving
-
Take control with the LG ThinQ® app*
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Beige
-
Body Color (Tower)
Calming Beige
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096052167
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode without Nozzles
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode with Nozzle
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
30
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
15
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles
10
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle
10
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
-
Min Capacity (mAh)
2300
-
Rated Capacity (mAh)
2400
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
435 x 535 x 239
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
265 x 1100 x 305
-
Weight (kg)
2.9
-
Max Product Height (mm)
1100
-
Weight include packing (kg)
7.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
420 x 1256 x 532
-
Weight include packing (kg)
30.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
420 x 1256 x 293
-
Weight (kg)
12.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Nano LED
No
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
-
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
Yes
-
Extra Pre-filter
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.5
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.25
-
Max Suction Power (W)
280
-
Rated Power Consumption (W)
460
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
30
-
Power Consumption during charging (A)
0.7
-
Power Consumption during cleaning (W)
1700
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.